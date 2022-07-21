A HOTEL with a distillery on-site is being brought to market.

Specialist hospitality business agents Drysdale and Company said the Loch Leven Hotel at Ballachulish near Glencoe is available at offers over £1.1 million and the distillery and other buildings are available under separate negotiation.

Agent Stuart Drysdale said: “The latest hotel instruction from Drysdale and Company is a wee gem. The Loch Leven Hotel in Ballachulish near Glencoe is a 12 bed hotel with four single bed garden lodges.

“Perfect as an owner-operator business or for investors as it is fully managed.

"Offers over £1.1m for the hotel, detached owners' accommodation and additional outbuildings - currently utilised as a gin distillery - are available by separate negotiation.”

Details will be available soon and interested parties should contact the agent to register for information.

Edinburgh video tech appoints liquidators

SCOTTISH video technology business Ajenta has appointed liquidators.

The Edinburgh-based video firm is said to be known for its immersive virtual classroom platform Vscene.

Rob Watts: Intense pressures remain as Scottish hospitality returns to the global stage​

THE Open over the last week in St Andrews signalled a return to Scotland hosting events with high profile around the world. But how resilient does our hospitality sector feel after the pandemic?

High-quality hospitality is often seen as a core strength of Scotland’s economy but the industry is under intense pressure, with rising prices and staff shortages creating a perfect storm after two tumultuous years.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇