Scottish premium crisp business Mackie’s at Taypack will get a new name next year following a buy-out of the operation by its majority shareholder.
Launched in 2009 as a joint venture between ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland and the Taylor family farm in Errol, Perthshire, the business will adopt a new brand in mid-2023 to reflect the Taylor family’s full ownership.
The deal comes as both businesses have recently been joined by some members of the next generation of each family, with plans being formed for further growth in their respective markets. Crisp production will continue from the existing base near the fourth-generation Taylor farm.
Mackie’s at Taypack currently produces more than two million bags each month. The company’s offering has been extended over the years to include popcorn and the “Lentil waves” range of popped chips.
James Taylor, managing director of Mackie’s at Taypack said: “This next exciting stage in our development is made possible by the success of the joint venture to date, in particular the expertise and support from Mackie’s.
“We have some exciting growth plans and innovative products in the pipeline, which will ensure the continued success of the business under its new brand in the years ahead.”
Mac Mackie, managing director of Mackie’s of Scotland, said the company will now focus on further development of its ice cream and chocolate ranges.
“We are delighted to have been able to play our part in establishing a quality snack business in Scotland and look forward to seeing the new brand grow and succeed,” he added.
Producing ice cream at its fifth-generation Aberdeenshire farm, Mackie’s of Scotland posted record revenues and profits of £18.5 million and £4.1m respectively for the year to the end of May 2021. The company was boosted by a surge in demand from England and Wales, but has warned that rising costs are hampering current performance.
The company has invested heavily in renewable energy including solar, biomass and wind turbines to power operations at the family farm, and is making other investments in its plant and systems to increase output and reduce costs. It recently completed construction of a new £4.5m low-carbon refrigeration facility that will cut energy use by up to 80 per cent.
