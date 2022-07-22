By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
UK consumer confidence has remained stuck at a record low this month, with pollster GfK describing the cost-of-living crisis as a “red-hot issue” for households.
GfK’s consumer confidence index remains at -41, unchanged from June and the joint-lowest since comparable records began in 1974.
Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “Consumer confidence remains severely depressed this month as the impact of soaring food and fuel prices and rising interest rates continues to darken the financial mood of the nation. The overall index languishes at a historic low amid acute concerns for the general economic situation.”
He added: “Against this financial backdrop, the UK electorate is looking for a new leadership with a commitment to unleashing growth, tackling inflation and cutting taxation. The successful candidate will need to deliver a much-needed shot in the economic arm of the country if they are to help improve consumer confidence.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: UK Stagnation Nation reality at odds with Tory tale of post-Brexit utopia
Annual UK consumer prices index inflation has surged to 9.4 per cent – more than four-and-a-half times the 2% target set for the Bank of England by the Treasury.
Bank Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders, who voted unsuccessfully for a half-point rise when the nine-strong MPC voted to increase UK base rates by a quarter-point to 1.25% last month, said on Monday: “I note that the BoE (Bank of England) market participants’ survey and the Treasury’s survey of external forecasters both suggest that Bank Rate will rise to around 2% in the next year.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Preposterous to claim protocol changes do not warrant robust reaction from EU
“Market pricing is even higher. Neither the external consensus nor the path of inflation break-evens implies that such a rate path will leave inflation below target over time. Without wishing to endorse those views too strongly, I do not regard such an outcome – i.e. that Bank Rate will have to rise to 2% or higher during the next year to return inflation to target – as implausible or unlikely.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel