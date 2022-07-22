A LANARKSHIRE dental practice in the same ownership for 36 years has been sold to a local first-time buyer.
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of Condorrat Dental Practice in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.
Established in 1981, Condorrat Dental Practice is a two-surgery, mixed income practice with over 3,500 registered NHS patients.
It offers high-quality patient treatment across a wide range of general, preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as a strong commitment to family dentistry and a Childsmile programme for babies and toddlers. The practice is in Condorrat Health Centre.
The exiting principal, Dr David Langley, joined as an associate four years after the business opened in 1985 and, just 12 months later, in 1986, he took over the practice ownership.
The agent said that, since then, "he has enjoyed great success and cemented a reputation for providing high-quality dental treatments in the Cumbernauld area".
The practice was recently brought to market as Dr Langley decided to take a step back from ownership to enjoy retirement after 36 years at the helm.
Following a confidential sales process, the business has been purchased by first-time buyer, Ms Donna Cossar.
Joel Mannix, senior business agent – dental at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It is fantastic to have sold this practice for Dr Langley, and great that its legacy will be continued by a local dentist.
“More than ever before, we’re seeing an increase in interest from local buyers who are looking to move into ownership, which is causing a great-level of competition in the market, resulting in higher prices and better post-sale conditions being achieved.”
Condorrat Dental Practice was sold for an undisclosed price.
