Engineering giant Weir Group has appointed two new non-executives to its board of directors as it looks to make mining "smarter, more efficient and sustainable".
Former diplomat Dame Nicola Brewer brings experience of international relations and external communications having previously held senior positions in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). Most recently she was vice provost of University College London where she travelled regularly, including to China.
Tracey Kerr is the former head of sustainable development at Anglo American, having previously held other senior executive roles at the company, and at Vale and BHP .
"I am delighted to welcome Nicola and Tracey to the board of Weir," said Barbara Jeremiah, chair of the group. "They each bring a wealth of highly relevant and complementary international experience which will be invaluable as we pursue the multi-decade growth opportunities through making mining smarter, more efficient and sustainable.
"I look forward to their contribution to the work of the board and to working with them as we realise our full potential as a mining technology leader."
Ms Brewer has previously served as a non-executive on the boards of Aggreko and ScottishPower, and is currently a non-executive at Spanish-listed Iberdrola, the owner of ScottishPower. She was founding director of the diplomatic academy at the FCO, and has served as British High Commissioner to South Africa.
Ms Kerr is currently a non-executive director at precious metals mining company Hochschild, and at metals processing company Jubilee Metals Group. She has previously served as a non-executive director at Polymetal International.
Ms Brewer will serve on Weir's remuneration committee, and Ms Kerr on the audit committee.
