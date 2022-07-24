SCOTLAND’S first artificial wave park is expected to open in 2024 after securing £26 million backing from the Scottish National Investment Bank.
The Wavegarden Scotland development of Craigpark Quarry at Ratho, near Edinburgh, will bring a 23-hectare country park and more than 100 jobs.
The project will involve the installation of underwater technology that can create waves, from slow moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres high for experts.
The £55m landmark development will have at its centrepiece the country’s first inland surfing destination using revolutionary new technology.
THE owner of Glasgow’s famous Horseshoe Bar has warned that surging inflation is harming trade across its UK pubs, with rising costs likely to persist “well into the next financial year”.
Mitchells & Butlers – whose brands include O’Neill’s, All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery, among others – said sky-high utilities, wage and food costs are eroding profit margins while at the same time consumers are suffering from a squeeze on disposable incomes.
SHIPPING times between Scotland and China are set to be cut by almost half with the launch of a new direct service to help ease global supply chain disruptions.
The maiden voyage from Ningbo in the Zhejiang province is due to arrive in mid-August at Greenock Port carrying 1,600 containers, with a total of 4,800 containers coming to Scotland and a further 4,800 returning to China each month.
SCOTTISH video technology business Ajenta has appointed liquidators.
The Edinburgh-based video firm is said to be known for its immersive virtual classroom platform Vscene.
