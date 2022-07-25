A SCOTTISH country house hotel with 29 bedrooms has been put up for sale.
The Dryfesdale Country House Hotel was originally a two-storey mansion dating from the 19th century and has been extended and refurbished.
Smith & Clough Associates and Graham & Sibbald have been instructed on a joint agency.
The former manse is “blessed with a delightful elevated rural setting giving open views of the surrounding countryside”, the agents said.
“The hotel is located on the northern outskirts of the local town of Lockerbie – a busy town serving the local community – but it is the hotel’s access from the M74 motorway that gives Dryfesdale Country House Hotel an edge; providing ease of accessibility to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Carlisle – an ideal venue for corporate meetings."
The agents added: “With the hotel’s strategic location it has an appeal to a wide cross section of custom, whether that be locally based, a wedding venue, or travelling visitors and tourists.
“The seller has owned and operated the hotel since 2004 and, with the decision to sell, there is an excellent opportunity for new owners to acquire a well-established and profitable hotel in a popular location."
The hotel is for sale for offers around £2.1m.
