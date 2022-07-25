PLANS have been lodged for a 148-bed student accommodation development in the Scottish capital.

Architects Fletcher Joseph Associates has submitted a design statement on behalf of CA Yeaman (Edinburgh) Property Owner Limited which is seeking detailed planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on site and erection of purpose-built student accommodation Yeaman Place Lane, Edinburgh.

The statement says the plans include associated active travel routes, landscaping and cycle parking and other associated infrastructure.

It said: “The site, currently used as a scrapyard, consists of three one-two storey buildings providing storage units and an office.

HeraldScotland: One of the views of the siteOne of the views of the site

“Two of the existing buildings sit along the union canal border of the site, blocking a potential access point from the Union Canal to Dundee Street and Yeaman Place.

“The proposals seek to provide a purpose-built student accommodation development comprising of four individual blocks carefully arranged to frame direct public access to the canal tow path and a public route through the site to Dundee Street.

“These moves will significantly improve the local pedestrian connectivity and create a hugely enhanced frontage to the historic canal.”

