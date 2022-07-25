PLANS have been lodged for a 148-bed student accommodation development in the Scottish capital.

Architects Fletcher Joseph Associates has submitted a design statement on behalf of CA Yeaman (Edinburgh) Property Owner Limited which is seeking detailed planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on site and erection of purpose-built student accommodation Yeaman Place Lane, Edinburgh.

The statement says the plans include associated active travel routes, landscaping and cycle parking and other associated infrastructure.

It said: “The site, currently used as a scrapyard, consists of three one-two storey buildings providing storage units and an office.

One of the views of the site

“Two of the existing buildings sit along the union canal border of the site, blocking a potential access point from the Union Canal to Dundee Street and Yeaman Place.

“The proposals seek to provide a purpose-built student accommodation development comprising of four individual blocks carefully arranged to frame direct public access to the canal tow path and a public route through the site to Dundee Street.

“These moves will significantly improve the local pedestrian connectivity and create a hugely enhanced frontage to the historic canal.”

