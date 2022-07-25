PLANS have been lodged for a 148-bed student accommodation development in the Scottish capital.
Architects Fletcher Joseph Associates has submitted a design statement on behalf of CA Yeaman (Edinburgh) Property Owner Limited which is seeking detailed planning permission for the demolition of the existing buildings on site and erection of purpose-built student accommodation Yeaman Place Lane, Edinburgh.
The statement says the plans include associated active travel routes, landscaping and cycle parking and other associated infrastructure.
It said: “The site, currently used as a scrapyard, consists of three one-two storey buildings providing storage units and an office.
“Two of the existing buildings sit along the union canal border of the site, blocking a potential access point from the Union Canal to Dundee Street and Yeaman Place.
“The proposals seek to provide a purpose-built student accommodation development comprising of four individual blocks carefully arranged to frame direct public access to the canal tow path and a public route through the site to Dundee Street.
“These moves will significantly improve the local pedestrian connectivity and create a hugely enhanced frontage to the historic canal.”
'Highly profitable’ country house hotel brought to market
A SCOTTISH country house hotel with 29 bedrooms has been put up for sale.
The Dryfesdale Country House Hotel was originally a two-storey mansion dating from the 19th century and has been extended and refurbished.
Edinburgh brewer ramps up investment as demand for sour beer soars
LIFE has been moving fast for Steven Smith-Hay and Vault City Brewing, the Edinburgh-based company he co-founded in January 2018.
The sour-beer brewer is rapidly building its presence in bars and supermarkets, having secured more than 400 listings in the on-trade and recently brought Morrisons on board as a new customer, adding to an extended deal with Tesco.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here