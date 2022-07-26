By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

A MAJOR transportation and logistics company has submitted a planning application for a £40 million hub including a large-scale warehouse at Newarthill in Motherwell, which it says will create up to 473 direct jobs.

XPO Logistics said the development, at a site bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road, would “serve to address a market-proven requirement for large-scale warehousing facilities in the region”, citing increased e-commerce demands.

The global logistics provider added that the project would also deliver “biodiversity enhancement measures over the more than 40-acre site”, which adjoins the company's existing transport hub.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit: UK Stagnation Nation reality at odds with Tory tale of post-Brexit utopia

XPO Logistics aims to create a 300,000 sq ft warehouse for storage and distribution, with associated offices.

It flagged "significant economic benefits for the local area, including creating up to 473 direct new jobs as well as those created through the construction process and in the wider economy as a result of the investment".

The company added: “[The] development will serve to address a significant requirement for a large-scale bespoke warehouse building on the M8 corridor, addressing increasing e-commerce demands. Having carried out extensive market research, there is an acute shortage of warehouse space over 100,000 square feet in this locality.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Preposterous to claim protocol changes do not warrant robust reaction from EU

XPO Logistics said only around one-third of the development site would be occupied by the “warehousing facilities and associated built infrastructure”, with the remaining portion “reserved for biodiversity enhancement measures and improved public access”.

It declared its planning application submission followed “extensive consultation”.

XPO Logistics added: “The exciting development will provide significant benefits to the local community, with this investment of [circa] £40m creating almost 500 net new jobs, delivering a 100 per cent carbon-neutral facility.”