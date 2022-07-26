By Scott Wright

A WELLNESS brand that has been backed by Scotland rugby star Finn Russell has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1 million.

Puresport, which was founded by former Scotland rugby internationalist Grayson Hart in 2018, sells a wide range of wellness products to help with sleep, stress and fitness, having started life producing WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) compliant CBD (cannabidiol) pain relief for drug-tested athletes.

With the company on course to lift turnover to £2.8 million from £2m this year, it aims to use cash raised via the crowdfunding drive to boost its retail presence and expand overseas. The campaign is being hosted on the Seedrs platform, which has seen more than 1,000 people pre-register to join the investment round. Among those who have committed to investing are Mr Hart’s former Scotland teammates Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell.

Mr Hart said: “Natural ingredients are the future. We want people to be well, now and forever, and we want more people to join us on our journey.”

“Our products help every area of wellbeing; from pain and recovery to sleep, focus, mood, stress, and balance.”

Previous backers include former Clyde Blowers Capital director Alex Stewart.