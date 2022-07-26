THE building blocks for an immense renewable energy project off Scotland stand on the quayside, waiting like impatient giants.

Foundations for the huge Seagreen offshore windfarm, which will be the deepest tethered in the world, are gathered at the marshalling port at the Port of Nigg in the Highlands.

The windfarm destination is located 27km off the coast of Angus on Scotland’s east coast.

The foundations are 95m tall, around the same height as the Big Ben tower. Picture: Stuart Nicol.

They are about to begin their journey out into the North Sea, where they will support the generation of enough clean electricity to power 1.6m homes.

When complete, each structure will be 280m tall, almost as high as the Shard building, the UK’s tallest building.

Seagreen is a 1.1Gw £3bn joint venture between SSE Renewables, the UK’s largest renewables developer, and TotalEnergies.

The fuoundations weigh 2,000 tonnes each and are the bases on which the 114 turbines will sit. Picture: Stuart Nicol.

Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind as well as the deepest in the world attached to the seabed, when it is complete in 2023.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE chief executive, said: “Projects like Seagreen show we are entering a golden age for clean energy in this country.

“Recent debate has focused on whether the next Prime Minister will support net zero as an environmental policy. Seagreen shows that net zero isn’t just about climate change."

The Seagreen foundations are being transported by main contractor Seaway 7 on barges from Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg with the journey taking around 36 hours. Picture: Stuart Nicol.

He added: "It’s about creating jobs, delivering major clean infrastructure, regenerating rural communities and ultimately helping us secure our own energy future and reduce our reliance on imported gas. Those are things we should all be on board with.”

SSE is on track to invest £24bn in communities across Great Britain this decade, playing a key role in extending the UK’s global leadership in clean energy and ensuring homegrown energy benefits consumers and communities up and down the country.

“There’s lots of talk about delivering homegrown energy and what we need now is action,” said Phillips-Davies.

“As well as Seagreen, we are building the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, off the coast of Yorkshire; and what will be one of Europe’s most productive onshore wind farms, Viking, on Shetland, as we increase our renewables output fivefold by 2031.”