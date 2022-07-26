SELF-catering businesses and short-term let providers in the north of Scotland are moving to tackle challenges related to new rules.

Firms are being offered support and guidance to help prepare for the Scottish Government's new Short-Term Let Licensing regulations, which come into force in October.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers has linked with the region’s destination management organisation, Venture North, to help short-term let providers across Caithness and Sutherland understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take.

Short-term let owners in the region are now being invited to register for an online Regulations Roadshow event hosted by ASSC and Venture North from 6pm on Tuesday August 2, when industry experts will be offering advice on how to prepare for the new regulations.

The online event is open to operators of all short-term lets, including self-catering, B&Bs, guest houses, glamping pods, as well as representatives from local authorities, agencies and anyone with an interest in the implementation of the new legislation.

Anyone looking to operate a short-term let for the first time from October will need a licence before they do so. Those who are already operating short-term lets before October must apply for a licence by April 2023 if they wish to continue doing so.

In addition, the planning laws on short-term letting introduce a new power for local authorities to designate the whole or any part of their area as a "planning control area".

Cathy Earnshaw, destination strategy manager for Venture North who leads of the Tourism Recovery Strategy for Caithness and Sutherland, said: “It’s really important that short-term let owners across the far north Highlands take action now to prepare for the new Scottish Government regulations, so we’re teaming up with ASSC to help our members and the wider industry by staging an online Regulations Roadshow event on Tuesday August 2 from 6pm.

"The virtual event has been designed to help short-term let operators understand how the new legislation will affect them and their business, as well as the next steps they need to take, so we’re urging businesses to register today. The event is open to anyone with an interest in the implementation of the new legislation and is free for members of Venture North and ASSC.”

Fiona Campbell, ASSC chief executive, said: "Previous events have proven to be highly informative for stakeholders and our online event for those in Caithness and Sutherland promises to be no different.

“Short-term let operators don’t have long to prepare for these new regulations. We would strongly encourage as many businesses as possible in Caithness and Sutherland to sign up for the event to understand what they need to do in order to comply.”

