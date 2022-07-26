A NEWLY refufurbished green landmark office block in Scotland's largest city has hailed its first tenant.

On behalf of the Ambassador Group, Savills has agreed the first letting at The Ink Building, 24 Douglas Street in Glasgow, following comprehensive refurbishment of the prime city centre offices completed this spring.

Circularity Scotland will occupy the sixth floor (4,520 sq ft) of the 34,495 sq ft building on a new 10-year lease.

Launched in 2021, Circularity Scotland is the administrator of the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland, operating commercially on a not-for-profit basis.

Representing drinks producers, trade associations, retailers and hospitality, and working with companies throughout the supply chain, Circularity Scotland is "dedicated to making Scotland a cleaner, greener place".

Sustainability is a priority at The Ink Building where an overall EPC Rating of A following the installation of solar panels on the roof and EV charging across all basement parking spaces will position it as "the first refurbished office building in Glasgow to achieve net carbon zero status", the agent said.

The high quality design achieved in the refurbishment includes showers, lockers, a drying room and cycle racks provided for all occupiers.

Savills says 29,975 sq ft is available on competitive lease terms.

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow office and director in the firm’s office agency, said: “The Ink Building is a market leading office refurbishment in the centre of Glasgow that offers occupiers flexible space and connectivity with the peace of mind that comes with net zero carbon design.

"With diminishing new office developments in Glasgow in the short-term, and a growing desire to repurpose older office buildings in order to meet demand and ESG ambitions, The Ink Building provides a solution for those businesses looking to improve their ESG performance and work towards a lower carbon footprint.”

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador, said: “We recognise that achieving net zero operations is not just the preserve of large corporate companies and at The Ink Building we wanted to support businesses of all sizes on their sustainability journey with efficient, clever design.”

Drones deployed to help keep deer population under control

SPECIALIST drones that use thermal imaging technology are being trialled to help cull deer in young woodland areas, the Scottish Government’s forestry agency has said.

There have been increased reports of the animals entering an enclosed conservation area with newly planted trees stretching 1,000 hectares around Loch Katrine in the Highlands, Forestry and Land Scotland (FSL) said.

New Arran distillery promises ‘contemporary twist’ to peated Scotch

THE Isle of Arran’s newest distillery has unveiled details of its maiden single malt, declaring that it brings a contemporary twist to traditional ways of producing peated whisky.

Lagg Single Malt will officially be released next month in three separate, limited-edition batches. The three-year-old dram makes its appearance after the first middle cut of spirt was recorded at the Lagg distillery at 14.35pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

