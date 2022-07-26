A NEWLY refufurbished green landmark office block in Scotland's largest city has hailed its first tenant.
On behalf of the Ambassador Group, Savills has agreed the first letting at The Ink Building, 24 Douglas Street in Glasgow, following comprehensive refurbishment of the prime city centre offices completed this spring.
Circularity Scotland will occupy the sixth floor (4,520 sq ft) of the 34,495 sq ft building on a new 10-year lease.
Launched in 2021, Circularity Scotland is the administrator of the Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland, operating commercially on a not-for-profit basis.
Representing drinks producers, trade associations, retailers and hospitality, and working with companies throughout the supply chain, Circularity Scotland is "dedicated to making Scotland a cleaner, greener place".
Sustainability is a priority at The Ink Building where an overall EPC Rating of A following the installation of solar panels on the roof and EV charging across all basement parking spaces will position it as "the first refurbished office building in Glasgow to achieve net carbon zero status", the agent said.
The high quality design achieved in the refurbishment includes showers, lockers, a drying room and cycle racks provided for all occupiers.
Savills says 29,975 sq ft is available on competitive lease terms.
David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow office and director in the firm’s office agency, said: “The Ink Building is a market leading office refurbishment in the centre of Glasgow that offers occupiers flexible space and connectivity with the peace of mind that comes with net zero carbon design.
"With diminishing new office developments in Glasgow in the short-term, and a growing desire to repurpose older office buildings in order to meet demand and ESG ambitions, The Ink Building provides a solution for those businesses looking to improve their ESG performance and work towards a lower carbon footprint.”
Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador, said: “We recognise that achieving net zero operations is not just the preserve of large corporate companies and at The Ink Building we wanted to support businesses of all sizes on their sustainability journey with efficient, clever design.”
Drones deployed to help keep deer population under control
SPECIALIST drones that use thermal imaging technology are being trialled to help cull deer in young woodland areas, the Scottish Government’s forestry agency has said.
There have been increased reports of the animals entering an enclosed conservation area with newly planted trees stretching 1,000 hectares around Loch Katrine in the Highlands, Forestry and Land Scotland (FSL) said.
New Arran distillery promises ‘contemporary twist’ to peated Scotch
THE Isle of Arran’s newest distillery has unveiled details of its maiden single malt, declaring that it brings a contemporary twist to traditional ways of producing peated whisky.
Lagg Single Malt will officially be released next month in three separate, limited-edition batches. The three-year-old dram makes its appearance after the first middle cut of spirt was recorded at the Lagg distillery at 14.35pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here