PEOPLE drank more and ate less at pubs during the recent heatwave, Marston’s said.

The Midlands-based pubs giant saw its shares rise after the trading update that showed food sales weakened over the past four weeks, taking the shine off a recent rebound in trade.

Marston's, which employs 600 in Scotland and has 22 pubs such as Jenny Burn in Rutherglen and Foundry 39 in Edinburgh, reported that sales had bounced back to slightly above pre-pandemic levels before the heatwave.

However, the hot weather left sales overall one per cent lower in the 16 weeks to July 23, against the same period in 2019.

Marston's, which has more than 1,500 pubs across the UK, said its electricity costs are expected to be around £2 million higher than previously thought for the first half of the year because of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Andrew Andrea, Marston’s chief executive, said the firm has not seen any significant change in visits and sales since the cost of living crisis took hold.

Marston's sales fell 2% in the 42 weeks to July 23, set against the same period in 2019.

"Since Covid restrictions were lifted, we have been encouraged with the level of sales as we have transitioned to operating on a 'business as usual' basis,” said Mr Andrea.

"In spite of external economic headwinds, we have not seen any discernible change to customer footfall to date and remain cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see similar levels of customer demand across the summer where we will benefit from our investments in outside space and staycations."

It is "making considerable progress" with the adaptation of pubs under its new plans, and "whilst still early days, initial indications are encouraging with positive customer feedback and improving returns".

It comes after Mitchells & Butlers, which also owns around 1,500 pubs including Glasgow's Horseshoe Bar, said last week that soaring inflation is harming trade amid cost pressures on food supply, labour and energy.

Shares in Marston’s closed up 1.68p, or 3.57%, at 48.68p.

Marston's. Source: London Stock Exchange