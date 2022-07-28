SCOTTISH jeweller ROX has announced expansion plans which will see the brand open its first store in London.
The new ROX boutique is to be located in the landmark Battersea Power Station and will specialise in its own-brand diamond jewellery and engagement rings collections.
It comes as ROX celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
It will unveil its seventh store in October. The 1,500 sq ft showroom will feature its trademark Moet & Chandon champagne bar to "create a truly memorable 'Diamonds & Thrills' experience".
The firm was set up by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell at Glasgow’s Argyll Arcade and now has stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and Liverpool.
Mr Keogh said: “Since the day Grant and I founded ROX our aspirations have always been to take the brand to London. It is a city like no other and its retail scene is unrivalled.
"Being able to showcase our brand in one of the most exciting retail schemes in the world right now is an honour and we are delighted to be able to reach this milestone as we celebrate 20 years in business.
“Jewellery continues to be a sparkling success story for us especially when we take into consideration the two years of the pandemic we have just traded through.
"Like every industry we faced our fair share of challenges thanks to lockdowns and travel restrictions but it seems that many consumers are turning to and have rediscovered a love of fine jewellery that instantly sparks joy and is a forever purchase that is regarded as being worth the investment.”
Battersea Power Station will be split across two turbine halls housing a vast array of brands from around the world in just over a hundred units.
When completed, Battersea Power Station will be the third largest retail destination in central London.
Battersea Power House, also part of the development, will provide event spaces for culture, music, and fashion events. It will also feature a breath-taking glass lift inside one of the iconic chimney stacks that will transport you up 109 metres providing panoramic views across London.
Scottish firms forced by UK energy prices to cut operations
TWO-thirds of firms in Scotland now anticipate economic growth will be weak, 40% expect to reduce operations this year because of higher energy prices, and 86% of those with vacancies are struggling to fill them, a survey reveals.
The quarterly Addleshaw Goddard Scottish business monitor, produced in partnership with the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute and published today, also shows the most common concerns among businesses continue to be the cost of energy, the price and availability of inputs, and the availability of staff.
Windfall tax call as British Gas owner reports £1.5bn profit
THE UK Government has been urged to intervene ahead of the energy price cap hike in a bid to limit the pain of crippling energy bills.
Recent forecasts suggest energy bills are set to hit eye-watering levels, with the average home paying £500 for January alone.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here