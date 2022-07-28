SCOTTISH jeweller ROX has announced expansion plans which will see the brand open its first store in London.

The new ROX boutique is to be located in the landmark Battersea Power Station and will specialise in its own-brand diamond jewellery and engagement rings collections.

It comes as ROX celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

It will unveil its seventh store in October. The 1,500 sq ft showroom will feature its trademark Moet & Chandon champagne bar to "create a truly memorable 'Diamonds & Thrills' experience".

The firm was set up by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell at Glasgow’s Argyll Arcade and now has stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and Liverpool.

Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell of ROX

Mr Keogh said: “Since the day Grant and I founded ROX our aspirations have always been to take the brand to London. It is a city like no other and its retail scene is unrivalled.

"Being able to showcase our brand in one of the most exciting retail schemes in the world right now is an honour and we are delighted to be able to reach this milestone as we celebrate 20 years in business.

“Jewellery continues to be a sparkling success story for us especially when we take into consideration the two years of the pandemic we have just traded through.

"Like every industry we faced our fair share of challenges thanks to lockdowns and travel restrictions but it seems that many consumers are turning to and have rediscovered a love of fine jewellery that instantly sparks joy and is a forever purchase that is regarded as being worth the investment.”

Battersea Power Station will be split across two turbine halls housing a vast array of brands from around the world in just over a hundred units.

When completed, Battersea Power Station will be the third largest retail destination in central London.

Battersea Power House, also part of the development, will provide event spaces for culture, music, and fashion events. It will also feature a breath-taking glass lift inside one of the iconic chimney stacks that will transport you up 109 metres providing panoramic views across London.

