A SUSTAINABLE coffee company has started shipping beans to Scotland from Colombia by sailboat.
Gleny Lyon Coffee Roasters is in collaboration with New Dawn Traders for its new Colombia Las Brisas, crossing the Atlantic carried only by windpower aboard the schooner De Gallant, and arriving at the firm’s Aberfeldy roastery offering “a taste of a possible future less reliant on carbon-intensive cargo shipping”.
The firm said cargo ships are the backbone of global trade, transporting 90% of the goods we consume, but they are also heavily polluting, making finding an alternate means of shipping coffee across the world becomes more important.
While sailboats might never replace cargo ships as the primary means of transporting coffee, forward-looking experiments like the one Glen Lyon Coffee and New Dawn Traders are embarking on aim to show that another way is possible.
Las Brisas means “the breezes” in English, and is "named for the winds that blow up from the Rio Blanco river and waft the fragrance of coffee blossom through the fields".
Produced by a cooperative of 15 farmers who are paid significantly above the market rate for this coffee, 50% of Las Brisas is grown under shade which increases biodiversity and reduces the need for fertilisation.
“Cutting our carbon footprint is a big focus of the team here at Glen Lyon, from packaging to solar panels to our recent B Corp certification,” Fiona Grant, founder and owner of Glen Lyon Coffee said.
“We were thrilled to discover New Dawn Traders and their sailboat-shipped Colombia Las Brisas, and we can’t wait for our customers and community to try this exceptional and forward-looking coffee.”
Colombia Las Brisas is available in 250g bags for £12.50 or 1kg bags for £42 and can be purchased though the Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters website.
Energy giant chief defends dividends
SCOTTISH Gas owner Centrica’s chief executive has defended bringing back dividends for shareholders amid the spiralling energy crisis.
Chris O'Shea was speaking to reporters after the company's half-year profit soared five-fold to £1.3 billion when it was stoked by rocketing energy prices.
Scotch whisky giant hails ‘star’ brand
DIAGEO has toasted a “star” showing by Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker as it declared sales have been boosted by the recovery of the on-trade from the pandemic.
The spirits giant declared that it sold more than 21 million cases of its flagship blended Scotch globally in the year to June 30, as the brand saw a 34 per cent rise in sales.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here