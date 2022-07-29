One of Scotland's oldest licensed distilleries is set for a £30 million expansion to help meet soaring global demand for its single malts.

Global drinks group Brown-Forman, owner of The GlenDronach Distillery in the Valley of Forgue in Aberdeenshire, said the investment follows a tripling in demand since 2016. This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the historic distillery after renovations of visitors’ centre in 2020, which created a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space.