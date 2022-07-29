One of Scotland's oldest licensed distilleries is set for a £30 million expansion to help meet soaring global demand for its single malts. 

Global drinks group Brown-Forman, owner of The GlenDronach Distillery in the Valley of Forgue in Aberdeenshire, said the investment follows a tripling in demand since 2016. This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the historic distillery after renovations of visitors’ centre in 2020, which created a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space.

Distillery manager Laura Tolmie said significant attention will be paid to preserving the site on the grounds of the former Boynsmill Estate, including the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the iconic courtyard will remain.

The distillery dates back almost two hundred years when it was established by James Allardice in 1826. The three-year phased project will more than double capacity and will improve energy efficiency at the site.

"As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re very proud to be custodians of such a revered single malt at The GlenDronach," Ms Tolmie said.

"I’m delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”