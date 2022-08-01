A new partnership to speed up the development of healthcare technologies in Scotland is being launched today.

The five-year agreement is between the Medical Device Manufacturing Centre (MDMC) at Heriot-Watt University and InnoScot Health, formerly known as Scottish Health Innovations. It will focus on fast-tracking innovation in medical and healthcare technologies, and gaining a better understanding of clinical and nursing needs in Scotland.

Now in its 20th year, publicly-funded InnoScot works in partnership with NHS Scotland to help develop ideas from the healthcare community. It provides advice on intellectual property, regulation and project management to commercialise clinical products.

Based at Heriot-Watt’s campus in Edinburgh, the MDMC is a consortium including the universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Robert Gordon that helps small businesses translate concepts into commercial products. It offers and access to manufacturing, and free advice on regulatory issues and funding.

InnoScot executive chairman Graham Watson said the partnership will be a highly successful working arrangement for both parties: “It is a landmark moment that will serve to accelerate medical and healthcare opportunities in the first instance with vast possibilities thereafter.”

Marc Desmulliez, manager of the MDMC, added: “Specialist training is fundamental to our continued success and we are confident that this new strategic partnership will further accelerate Scotland’s innovative medtech SMEs, ultimately benefitting and improving patient care.”