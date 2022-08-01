A Perthshire jam making company has announced a new partnership with luxury floating hotel, Fingal.

Perthshire Preserves is providing the special new strawberry jam as part of Fingal’s new afternoon tea menu, which will be served with the ship’s buttermilk scones and clotted cream.

Perthshire Preserves has been producing handmade and award-winning jams, jellies, chutneys and marmalades with the Scottish produce since 2010, but this is the first time that the family-run firm has teamed up with Edinburgh’s Fingal, which was developed by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia.

Based in Callander, Perthshire Preserves owners Iain Mackenzie and Kate Thornhill both have a hotel background in food and beverage. Mr Mackenzie is also a former Merchant Navy officer with Cunard Line.

It is hoped it will become a fixture on Fingal’s afternoon tea menu beyond an initial National Afternoon Tea Week link over August 8-15.

Mr Mackenzie said: “We’re extremely proud to be teaming up with Fingal as part of National Afternoon Tea Week in August and hope our partnership continues far beyond this special annual occasion.

“My Merchant Navy career spanned over 20 years, so I’ve spent much of my life at sea and still love seeing ships sailing to far off destinations. One of my lasting memories of life on the ocean waves is serving afternoon tea to around 1,800 people on the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), a retired British ocean liner, which was also converted into a floating hotel.

“It now seems especially fitting to be teaming up with Fingal, as Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel and former Northern Lighthouse Board tender ship, which brings back so many special seafaring memories for me.”

Fingal is launching the new afternoon tea menu on Edinburgh’s waterfront.

Arleta Juszczyszyn, Fingal’s chef de partie, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Perthshire Preserves on board Fingal as part of our new afternoon tea menu. Their handmade Strawberry and Champagne preserve is the perfect match for our buttermilk scones and we’re proud to be supporting one of Scotland’s finest local producers, based just over an hour away from the ship."

Earlier this year, Fingal was named one of the top 20 luxury hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor users.

