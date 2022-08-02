A Scottish real estate developer and investment company has underlined its ambition to become the UK’s largest care home provider with the acquisition of six nursing homes in the north of England.

Glasgow-based Simply UK – which already operates six upmarket facilities in Scotland under the Morar Living brand – has doubled its footprint with the purchase of Horizon Care Group for an undisclosed sum. The business, which is to be re-branded as Portland Care Group, has 498 beds under its care in Sheffield, Pontefract and Worksop, plus two further development sites.