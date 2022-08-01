LAW firm Blackadders has shaken up its leadership team following the election of new managing partners Emma Gray and Ryan McKay.
The Dundee-based firm has appointed new head of private client group Laura McDowall to its board, along with two further partners, Simon Allison (head of employment) and Kirk Dailly (head of corporate and commercial).
Campbell Clark, head of business services, has been reappointed to the board, while Peter Duff remains chairman of the firm.
Ms McDowall, who deals with matters such as wills, succession planning, and the creation and administration of trusts, said: “It is a great honour to have been appointed as head of the private client group. I am very much looking forward to working with the board to implement the firm’s strategy as we continue to grow and meet the exciting challenges of the years ahead.”
Mr Allison, who has specialised in employment law for more than 20 years, said: “I am delighted to have been elected by my partners as a board member. Blackadders has a very exciting future and I look forward to adding my experience to the board to further support all of my colleagues from all units within the firm.”
Mr Dailly, who represents leading tech firms, video game entrepreneurs and start-ups, said: “I’m excited to lead such a talented team and look forward to driving the innovation of the firm’s services in a rapidly evolving profession.”
Ms Gray and Mr McKay started in post today (Monday) after succeeding long-serving managing partner Johnston Clark.
Mr McKay said: Under Johnston’s leadership for the past 23 years, the firm has grown to become a leading national firm. The board takes over with the business in great shape and with ambitious plans for further growth. Our aim is to continue on that positive trajectory of success through both organic growth and lateral hires to ensure that we continue to deliver the highest quality of advice and service to our clients.”
Ms Gray noted: “We have fantastic talent across the business and our people are very much at the centre of our success to date. We are committed to developing our people who will play a crucial role in our continued success and will help the board fully capitalise on the great opportunities ahead for Blackadders and our clients.”
