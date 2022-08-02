By Scott Wright
THE UK Government has been urged to do more to support families, businesses and the energy transition as it benefits from a huge leap in North Sea tax receipts.
The call came from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce as it released figures showing offshore operators and licensees have been paying an average of £22.1 million in tax per day since the start of the year. Tax receipts have increased by 662 per cent, found the Chamber, which said the windfall will rise even further following the introduction of the Energy Profits Levy.
The levy has added a 25% surcharge to the extraordinary profits oil and gas companies have been making because of surging commodity prices.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: What will windfall tax on oil and gas firms mean for North Sea?
It was brought in alongside a new investment allowance that means that for every £1 companies invest they will make an overall tax saving of 91p. Companies such as Serica Energy have highlighted the benefit of the new tax breaks, with the North Sea giant noting in June that they would offset a “large element” of the new levy that would otherwise be payable on its profits this year. Serica’s plans to invest around £60 million in its assets this year will be eligible for the incentives.
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber wants the allowance to be extended to include investment in technologies such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and direct air capture. Policy director Ryan Chrighton said: “Our research shows that with increased receipts and its new profits levy, the Treasury is receiving a double windfall from the North Sea.
“On current trajectory, the tax take from the basin this financial year could be four times higher than the original forecasts done by the Office for Budget Responsibility in 2020. Clearly there is sufficient incremental tax revenues to fund the support to consumers and businesses, but also to go further and to inject real pace into the energy transition.
“Failing to include renewables in the investment allowance was a missed opportunity and we want to see it expanded to include investment in technologies such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and direct air capture – all of which are currently being developed in the North-east of Scotland.
"We need to deliver the re-industrialisation of Scotland to make sure we capitalise on our green energy potential. These tax receipts provide an opportunity to do just that.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here