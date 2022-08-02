Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Lawrie and Symington sold 41 prime cattle and 108 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Eighteen beef-bred heifers sold to 302p/kg to average 282p (-2p), while three beef-bred bullocks peaked at 270p to average 260p (-5p). Thirteen prime, dairy-bred bullocks peaked at 242p and averaged 224p (n/c). Seven young bulls sold to average 230p (n/c).

In the cast cattle section 60 beef cows averaged 182p (-8p), while 45 dairy cows levelled at 165 (-5p).

There were also 2,240 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £150 and 306p/kg to average 242p (-18p). Cast ewes (2,433) sold to £262 for a Texel to average £96 (-£14). There were 1,119 Blackface cast ewes in the sale that sold up to £111.

Harrison & Heatherington Ltd sold 85 clean cattle, 37 cast cows, 1,319 prime lambs and 414 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Forty-two, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 298p/kg to average 271p (-7p), while 42 prime heifers peaked at 312p to average 279p (-2p). Cast cows (34) peaked at £2,110 and 273p to average 198p (-6p).

In the sheep section a smaller show of prime lambs this week peaked at £145 and 290p for Texels to average £108 (-£3) or 242p (-10p).

Cast sheep sold to £167 for Suffolks and averaged £139 (n/c) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £131 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £107 (n/c).

The firm also sold 34 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 331p/kg to average 256p (-16p), while 23 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 286p to average 262p (+2p). Sixty-five beef-bred, young bulls sold to 276p to average 232 (-4p), while 36 dairy-bred, young bulls peaked at 219p to average 197p (+6p).

In the cast ring 99 beef cows sold to 276p and averaged 184p (-7p) while 172 dairy types sold to 215p to average 153p (+5p). Seven cast bulls sold up to 193p and averaged 164p (-10p).

In the sheep ring 1,382 prime lambs sold to £162 and 352p/kg to average 252p (-13p).

Heavy cast sheep (97) peaked at £154 for a Texel to average £110 (-£8), while 40 light ewes sold to £104 for a Hill Cheviot to average £61 (-£20).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,851 prime lambs and 666 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

Prime lambs averaged 231p/kg (-24p) or £102 per head. Top prices were £135 for a pen of Texels and 310p/kg for a pair of Beltex cross lambs. Cast sheep continue to be a joy to sell with no let-up in trade from start to finish. The 666 sold to average £102 per head. Top price was £200 for a Texel, while Texel crosses peaked at £180.