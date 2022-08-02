The Glenmorangie Company has installed a new solar array at its bottling plant in Livingston which will reduce its on-site energy consumption by 30 per cent.

The 1,476 panels covering the majority of the building’s roof are part of an eight-figure investment across operations at the Scotch whisky group, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts. Following a record year of sales, the company is expanding capacity at the plant to meet increasing demand.