The Glenmorangie Company has installed a new solar array at its bottling plant in Livingston which will reduce its on-site energy consumption by 30 per cent.

The 1,476 panels covering the majority of the building’s roof are part of an eight-figure investment across operations at the Scotch whisky group, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts. Following a record year of sales, the company is expanding capacity at the plant to meet increasing demand.

The solar array will allow Glenmorangie will cut costs and carbon output, and forms part of its sustainable strategy to achieve net zero by 2040. The installation has been carried out by DB Group of West Lothian, in partnership with Emtec Energy.

The company, which is owned by Paris-based luxury goods empire LVMH, opened the purpose-built plant in Livingston in 2011.

READ MORE: Glenmorangie reveals investments worth 'tens of millions of pounds' per year

"We’re putting sustainability at the heart of the expansion of our Alba bottling plant," facilities director Michael Scotland said.

"Our capacity will be increasing with new high-speed lines being installed over the coming year. At the same time, we have installed solar panels to reduce our current reliance on the national grid.

"This also gives us a clear pathway to maximise green energy across our site as we work towards our sustainability targets.”