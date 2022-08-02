AN historic hotel in a Scottish national park, described as one of the finest in the area, has been sold.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co and joint agent Smith & Clough said The Winnock Hotel, an 18th century hotel in the heart of Loch Lomond and The Tossachs National Park has been sold to a private investor in partnership with New World Hospitality.

Situated in the centre of Drymen, near Loch Lomond, The Winnock Hotel "boasts a rich history dating back to the late 1700s and offers the perfect base for exploring the nearby lochs and highland scenery of the Trossachs", the agents said.

Formerly a coaching inn, The Winnock Hotel has been "lovingly restored and transformed into a multi-faceted tourist hotel hugely popular with international visitors".

The hotel is in Drymen

The property now offers 73 bedrooms, restaurant, function room and public lounge bar.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish Hotels team, who handled the sale, said: “It is rare for a well-invested leisure hotel of this scale, on the doorstep of some of Scotland’s most famous landmarks and with access to the Central Belt, to come to the market.

"The very solid business fundamentals leave the private buyer with scope to expand and adapt an already very successful model.”

Graeme Smith, of Smith & Clough, said: “ Having known the client for many years I was delighted to have been involved, alongside Gary, to sell the Winnock Hotel, on a completely confidential basis, which is regarded as one of the finest privately owned hotels in the area.

"Having bought the hotel in 1989, our client developed and built a very successful business and can now enjoy a well-earned retirement from the trade. Both Gary and I wish the new owners every success for the future.”

The hotel was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Solid results from Irn-Bru maker AG Barr as the sun shines

SOFT drinks firm AG Barr, maker of the famous Irn-Bru brand and others including Rubicon, attributed the “exceptional British summer weather” in recent weeks for solid first-half results but warned of challenges ahead amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation.

The Cumbernauld-based company, which last year announced plans to acquire plant-based milk business Moma Foods over the next three years after acquiring an initial 60 per cent stake in the company, reported expected first-half revenue of around £157 million for the 26 weeks ending July 31.

Glenmorangie soaks up the sun in drive to sustainability

THE Glenmorangie Company has installed a new solar array at its bottling plant in Livingston which will reduce its on-site energy consumption by 30 per cent.

The 1,476 panels covering the majority of the building’s roof are part of an eight-figure investment across operations at the Scotch whisky group, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇