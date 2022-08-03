By Scott Wright
FORREST Group, the Glasgow-based company owned by Scots entrepreneur Chris Trainer, has struck a deal to sell the majority of its outdoor advertising sites across the UK.
The sites, which represent the largest privately-owned portfolio of out-of-home advertising locations in the UK, have been acquired by Wildstone Capital for an undisclosed sum.
Mr Trainer, who is a major shareholder in Celtic Football Club, said the sale would boost Forrest’s ability to “take advantage of opportunities that will no doubt emerge in the developing economic climate.”
Forrest owns the Radisson RED hotel next to the Hydro in Glasgow, which opened in 2018 following an investment of £30 million.
READ MORE: Hydro hotel will be the first of many
Asked if Forrest would consider further opportunities to invest in the hospitality sector, Mr Trainer told The Herald: “Very much so. Radisson RED is trading exceptionally well with our management team doing a fantastic job in establishing it as a venue as well as a hotel.
“Forrest Hotels and Forrest Developments are looking at new opportunities.”
The sale of the advertising sites comes after Forrest Group offloaded its Forrest Media business to London-based media company Ocean Outdoor for £32m in 2018.
READ MORE: Celtic shareholder Trainer sells media firm in £32m deal
Forrest retained ownership of its outdoor advertising sites further to the deal, with its securities division leasing the properties to Ocean on a long-term basis. The sites are based in high-profile locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester. A further portfolio of sites leased by Forrest to Clear Channel Outdoor was included in the Wildstone sale.
Mr Trainer said: “The disposal of a significant part of our media portfolio following an attractive offer from Wildstone makes commercial sense at this time.”
Wildstone has grown rapidly across Europe in the last three years, and recently acquired Dutch digital company Power Tower.
Jonathan Chandler, managing director of Wildstone, said: “Working with Chris and the Forrest team on this acquisition has been an absolute pleasure. He has established a fantastic portfolio and we are delighted to be the new guardians of these landmark sites.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here