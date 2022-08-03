The countdown is underway until this year’s The Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2022 and today the finalists have been announced.

Amongst them are many innovative examples of how technology has been used to improve the delivery and outcomes of a hugely diverse range of business, charitable and educational activities across Scotland.

In just their second year, the Awards are already proving highly effective at shining a spotlight on ways in which forward-thinking organisations and inspired staff are coming up with new solutions using communications and connectivity to provide enhanced services to customers. And just how effective those solutions have been will be made clear on Thursday, 25 August when this year’s winners will be announced

By that time the judges will have come to their final decisions on a long list of prospective winners that includes North Lanarkshire Council’s Virtual Classroom; Ayrshire College’s Connecting Communities campaign and Women’s Enterprise Scotland for their Digital Diversity campaign.

There are 11 Awards being judged, as well as the Digitally Transformed Business Award, which will be announced on the night. Amongst those on the shortlist for the Business Growth Award, sponsored by DigitalBoost are Amity Fish Company, Snappy Shopper and ARRAN Sense of Scotland, an island-based beauty brand that is proving that, through clever use of technology, location is no barrier to success. While in the Best Use of Technology in Healthcare Award the finalists include Sandyford Sexual Health Services & Terrance Higgins Trust UK for GlasGOwGetTested, encouraging young people in the city to have an HIV test.

The Doddie Aid App from The Digital Age in support of Motor Neurone Disease is amongst the contenders for the Best Use of Technology in the Third Sector Award, alongside the Simon Community Scotland’s Get Connected initiative and Children’s Health Scotland’s SMS:Connect, an online self-management programme for children with health conditions.

From Community Justice Scotland’s #lifechangingsentence in the Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year Category to Falkirk Council and Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s Bring Your Own Device initiative, aimed at encouraging better connectivity, a thread of innovation runs through each one of this year’s finalists.

In the Digital Diversity Award, sponsored by Be-IT, Glasgow Disability Alliance is amongst a strong list of contenders that includes Carr Gomm for their Digital Inclusion Research Project and Women's Enterprise Scotland.

What all of the above show is that digital technology is being used effectively to target new audiences with vital health messages and to encourage greater participation in education amongst hard-to-reach groups.

And it’s not just campaigns and initiatives that will be recognised on the night; there are awards for individuals too including Digital Professional of the Year and Digital Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Glasgow City Innovation District. These will showcase the pioneering work of those who have conceived or implemented new ways of communicating with customers and clients, benefiting both the end-users and their own organisations in the process.

Ian McConnell, head of the judging panel, says: “Once again we have been hugely impressed by both the number and quality of the entries that we have received for The Herald Digital Transformation Awards.

“They represent the best of the many creative initiatives that are reshaping the business, civic and community life of Scotland, providing faster and better access to goods, services and education for people across the country.

“And they also demonstrate the flexible thinking of those organisations and individuals who are committed to using every tool available to improve how and what they deliver.”

The awards will take place at the Radisson Blu Glasgow on Thursday, August 25. For more details and to book your place visit the event website.