PURPOSE-driven beer brand Brewgooder has been unveiled as the headline sponsor for live comedy and entertainment producer Gilded Balloon during this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The award-winning Scottish brewer – which has helped deliver more than 150 million litres of clean water to communities since 2016 – will support the iconic venue throughout the event, which runs from August 5-29.

Festivalgoers will have the chance to discover a range of Glasgow-based Brewgooder’s award-winning line up of beers at venues such as the the National Museum of Scotland, where the Brewgooder horsebox bar will be outside serving fresh pints of deliciously fruity Session IPAs, Tropical Pale Ales, and more on draught.

Each pint poured helping to support community-based sustainability projects around the world.

James Hughes, Brewgooder co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Gilded Balloon as their headline sponsor during this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The entertainment industry has faced a difficult few years and we’re proud to be part of what will be the biggest Fringe we’ve had in a long time.

“Our mission is all about sharing good times and supporting others through beer, and what better way to celebrate this year than partnering with one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural venues.

“For decades, Gilded Balloon has supported some of Scotland’s best entertainers by showcasing their work globally, and we’re excited to be working alongside an organisation that champions making a positive impact on an international scale.

“I can’t wait to grab a freshly poured pint of Brewgooder and enjoy some comedy, safe in the knowledge that my choice at the bar has helped make real change around the world.”

Katy Koren, Gilded Balloon artistic director, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Brewgooder as we reopen our venues this summer. We've been wanting to work with them for a long time and the important people-positive impact they have globally is exactly the kind of partners Gilded Balloon want to work with.

“We are excited audiences can enjoy their fabulous range of beers, it's a win-win as Brewgoooder has a positive impact and this partnership allows us to work with this incredible local brewery for many years to come."

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe returns to Scotland’s capital next month following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Hundreds of thousands of festival goers are expected to attend more than 3,100 shows with performers from 58 countries registered to take part.

More than 180 acts will perform at Gilded Balloon venues across the city including the iconic Patter Hoose on Chambers Street and the Gilded Balloon Museum and Teviot which look onto Bristo Square.

Brewgooder is on track to contribute £100,000 to high-impact purpose-led projects this year. The profits raised from sales will help to support projects including clean water and sanitation, food provision, reducing inequalities, and climate action.

Brewgooder was recently named among the top 5% of companies globally for its exceptional social and environmental impact by the world’s leading certifier of ethical companies, B Corporation.

Liz Cameron: Next Prime Minister must put UK economic growth at heart of agenda

IN just under a month’s time, the UK will have a new Prime Minister. Much of the Conservative Party leadership contest has focused on the UK economy which faces great uncertainty with businesses anxious as they face a gauntlet of challenges.

The most recent economic survey by Scottish Chambers of Commerce shows companies dealing with record cost and inflationary pressures, forcing businesses with little choice but to make difficult decisions which will impact long-term economic performance.

Awards cast the net wide for top digital innovators

THE countdown is under way until this year’s The Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2022 and today the finalists have been announced.

Amongst them are many innovative examples of how technology has been used to improve the delivery and outcomes of a hugely diverse range of business, charitable and educational activities across Scotland.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇