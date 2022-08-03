The UK's largest Thai restaurant chain is set to invest £1 million in an overhaul of its most popular outlets, starting with Chaophraya Glasgow and Chaophraya Newcastle.

Thai Leisure Group, owner of the Chaophraya and Thaikhun restaurants, said work is set to begin in the coming weeks and will be completed before Christmas. The company plans to refurbish all of its Chaophraya restaurants within the next three years.

Key changes will include redesigning and modernising the front of house and entrances, as well as the dining and bar areas of several key restaurants. Local contractor JMDA has been appointed to work on the refurbishment of an initial five sites.

“At Thai Leisure Group, we pride ourselves on constantly innovating and developing our offering, which is why we’ve remained the UK’s biggest Thai restaurant chain," managing director Ian Leigh said.

"This significant investment will elevate the dining experience even further for guests, allowing customers to enjoy a greater range of Thai cuisine in a comfortable and aesthetic environment.

“We are excited to unveil the refurbishment works taking place across several of our core restaurants, and look forward to welcoming new and returning customers over the coming months.”

With 400 covers across four floors, Chaophraya Glasgow opened in Buchanan Street in 2012. Thai Leisure Group said it plans to open more Chaophraya sites in the next five years. 