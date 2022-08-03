The UK's largest Thai restaurant chain is set to invest £1 million in an overhaul of its most popular outlets, starting with Chaophraya Glasgow and Chaophraya Newcastle.

Thai Leisure Group, owner of the Chaophraya and Thaikhun restaurants, said work is set to begin in the coming weeks and will be completed before Christmas. The company plans to refurbish all of its Chaophraya restaurants within the next three years.