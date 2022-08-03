A FORMER sugar factory site is set to be transformed into homes under plans by former Rangers directors the Easdale brothers.
A plot of land which once formed part of the former Tate & Lyle sugar refinery in Greenock is being proposed as a new private housing development by Sandy and James Easdale.
The 5.2-acre elevated site on Drumfrochar Road was sold by property agents Bowman Rebecchi in October 2021 after the long-term vacant site closed in 1997.
Development plans have since been submitted by Dalglen Investments who jointly purchased the site as part of their £800 million countrywide property portfolio.
Dalglen’s property investment operations are behind several housing projects throughout Scotland, including the former IBM site in Greenock, the former Tullis Russell paper factory in Glenrothes, and a waterside housing development at Dumbarton, creating over 3,000 new homes within the next decade.
This latest proposed £15 million project in Greenock will comprise 46 new homes, with a new double entry point from Lynedoch Street created from the development which will be split across two levels.
It is anticipated that 40 jobs - including at least 15 apprenticeships - will be created through the construction phase which could last up to two years, with the site identified as a priority place as part of Inverclyde Council’s Local Development Plan.
A mixture of three-bed detached, and semi-detached properties are proposed, with the site stretching along the east of Drumfrochar Road, adjacent to M&J Timber and Wellington Park Bowling Club.
Rectangular in shape, with short tails at the top east and west sections, the development site occupies an elevated position, with open aspects of the River Clyde and Greenock town centre.
Sandy Easdale said: “We have submitted this new proposal with the intent to create increased housing capacity and to continue to support the future economic prosperity of the Broomhill and Drumfrochar area.
“Other private housing developments close to the Drumfrochar site previously have proven to be extremely popular and have provided great family homes for locals and long-term ownership."
He also said: “We see no reason why this wouldn’t be the case with our site, and we expect this to be a highly popular development.”
The application has been prepared and submitted by the planning and design consultancy firm, Rebecchi Architectural.
James Easdale said: "The ongoing development and economic improvement of this part of Greenock is something we are deeply passionate about, and further supports our ongoing investment into nearby areas at Baker Street, Ingliston Street, and Orchard Street."
He added: “We believe this is a fantastic opportunity to bring this historic site back to life while also creating much-needed homes for locals while creating further repopulation opportunities.”
Sandy and James Easdale, 54 and 50, were new entries in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, with their fortune, estimated at £1.4billion, made through transport and property.
Both continue to invest heavily into Inverclyde, with the proposed development further complimenting Inverclyde Council’s wider regeneration of the Drumfrochar area, which includes the £3 million B7054 road realignment and a £1.8 million enterprise hub.
Bowman Rebecchi has supported both the previous and current owners of the site, with its unique model supporting the sales, acquisition, architectural, and planning processes.
The proposed development is set to be reviewed by Inverclyde Council planners.
The Easdales, through their conglomerate Arranglen and its subsidiary companies, have a wide range of business interests spanning transport, manufacturing, commercial property and land investment.
The Easdale family also owns McGill's Group, claimed to be the largest independent UK bus operator.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here