A PHARMACY in a North Lanarkshire town has been sold to a major operatore, agents said.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co announced the sale of Stepps Pharmacy, a long-standing unopposed pharmacy located in a distinctive former Royal Bank of Scotland building in the town of Stepps.

The business was owned by Ron Badger, who lives in Glasgow and previously owned pharmacies in central and east Scotland. He decided to sell to look at other pharmacy opportunities, the agent said.

Following a confidential sales process, the business has been sold to large Scottish group operator, M&D Green Dispensing Chemists, which now has over 30 branches in the country.

Mr Badger said: “I am delighted to pass the business over to the M & D Green pharmacy group, leaving it in safe hands for the future.”

Martin Green, managing director at M&D Green Dispensing Chemists, said: “Stepps Pharmacy is a well-established business which continues to demonstrate steady growth.

"Since its relocation, it has been well sets up by Ron and benefits from an experienced and committed team. It is geographically well located, extending our coverage further in North Lanarkshire, and we look forward to working with Stuart, the pharmacy manager, and his staff, in the years to come.”

Karl Clezy, director – medical at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “This was a quick sale process where we spoke with a handful of operators who we knew would be keen on this opportunity. After only a couple of weeks, we received three offers from experienced operators based in the west of Scotland.

“Our client, Mr Badger, acquired the pharmacy through us 18 months previous and relocated it to the bigger former bank premises. He grew the business significantly, helped by installing a dispensing robot and a 24/7 collection point on the outside to help make it more convenient for patients to pick up their prescriptions.”

Stepps Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.

