A NORTH Sea focused oil business has said it has agreed a farm-out deal for the Carra prospect east of Aberdeen.
Orcadian Energy announced it concluded the arrangement with Carrick Resources Limited for the prospect which is estimated to contain about 30 million barrels. The firm agreed heads of terms regarding a deal for Carrick Resources to buy in to acreage containing Carra last year.
Under the terms of the current agreement, the consideration for the transfer of the Carra interest will be met by the reaching of certain work milestones, with no cash involved. Carrick will review existing data currently being reprocessed by remapping the prospect.
In return, on completion of the updated mapping, Orcadian will assign a 50 per cent interest in the sub-area of prospect licence, which contains the bulk of the Carra prospect, to Carrick.
Carrick has agreed that after the transfer, it will then work up the Carra prospect to drill-ready status and manage a further farm-out process on the prospect.
READ MORE: Oil firm says windfall tax allowance 'has transformed attractiveness' of North Sea
Orcadian said it is building upon the long experience of the Carrick team in the area and is "maximising the potential" of the undrilled prospect by entering into the link-up with Carrick.
Orcadian said Carrick may withdraw from the agreement prior to completion of the remapping of the prospect, which is expected to take four months.
Carra is a prospect on which Orcadian has undertaken no exploration activities, there is no turnover or profits attributable to the Carra sub-area. It lies to the East of the Crinan and Dandy discoveries and to the South of Fyne.
Steve Brown, Orcadian chief executive, said: "We are delighted to have signed the SPA [agreement] with Carrick. This SPA enables us to further de-risk and maximise value from our assets in a very cost-effective way while developing a drill ready prospect on Carra.
"Progressing Pilot and the prospects close to it remains our core focus whilst we continue to extract the maximum value on all our assets. We look forward to working with the Carrick team progressing Carra."
Murray Chancellor, Carrick Resources managing director, said earlier there is still interest in undeveloped finds, despite calls by some campaigners for a curb on oil and gas activity.
Orcadian shares closed at 33p, up almost 5%, or 1.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel