Shares in Omega Diagnostics edged slightly higher yesterday after the company confirmed the sale of its CD4 testing business to the same Chinese-owned firm that bought its Clackmannanshire manufacturing facility earlier this year.
The loss-making CD4 division, which makes disposable point-of-care tests for people living with HIV, has been acquired by Accubio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech. The deal is valued at up to £6.1 million before costs, including £1.1m upfront, a further £4m payable later in the autumn, and royalties on Accubio’s future CD4 revenues up until December 2026.
Chief executive Jag Grewal said the deal completes the first phase of Omega’s turnaround plan that started with the disposal in March of its former headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alva. That followed a bruising experience for the company during which it threw its weight behind the manufacture of Covid test kits for the UK government.
The company, which has re-located to Cambridgeshire, will now focus solely on its health and nutrition business which makes tests for detecting food allergies.
READ MORE: Omega sells Alva HQ and exits Scotland
“The disposal of our CD4 business completes the first phase of our turnaround plan, addressing the unsustainable cost base in Scotland and divesting our loss-making businesses,” Mr Grewal said.
“This sale now allows us to focus all our efforts on the profitable and cash-generative health and nutrition division, maintaining our leadership position and targeting organic growth through geographical expansion, a broadening of our product offering and embracing digital technologies.”
Accubio paid £1m for Omega’s former Alva facility, ending the company’s 19-year association with the town as about 100 staff transferred over to the new owners.
Its parent company Orient Gene was one of four major suppliers of lateral flow tests supplied for free by the UK government during the first two years of the pandemic. The Chinese group also held an exemption from the government’s Coronavirus Test Device Approval (CTDA) regulations, which came into effect in November in the wake of Brexit to regulate approval of testing devices in the UK.
After enjoying surging valuations in the early part of the pandemic, Omega’s share price went into freefall as its ill-fated contract with the government was eventually allowed to lapse. Omega’s test kits had neither approval nor exemption from CTDA regulations.
Shares in Omega, which will issue its year-end results on August 18, closed 0.18p higher yesterday at 3.38p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here