A POPULAR wedding venue in Stirling has collapsed into liquidation, after succumbing to the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.
Broomhall Castle, which can trace its history back to 1874 and was turned into a small hotel in 1985, offered function rooms, a restaurant and 17 en-suite bedrooms.
But trading badly was affected by the impact of Covid lockdowns, with debts accrued making the business no longer viable.
The business ceased trading following the appointment of administrators Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies on August 2, with all 12 staff being made redundant.
Mr Pattullo said: “It is sad to see the demise of this popular hotel after almost 40 years in business. Unfortunately, the hospitality sector was one of the worst affected by the disruption of the pandemic with the series of lockdowns over the last two years resulting in a significant loss of revenue.
“We are currently in the process of realising any assets we can to provide the best return for creditors, as well as liaising with anyone who has bookings at the hotel to advise them of the situation so that they can make alternative arrangements for their weddings.
"There are currently 18 weddings booked, almost all of which have been secured via credit cards, so these customers should be able to get their deposits reimbursed by the credit card companies.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here