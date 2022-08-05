By Scott Wright
A STIRLING-based company that manufactures “green” construction blocks has revealed plans to move into the defence industry after receiving a six-figure investment.
Quickblock underlined its potential to become a “Nato-wide supplier of troop protection” with a ballistic and blast-resistant version of its construction blocks, after raising £310,000 of investment.
The backing has come from Edinburgh angel syndicate Equity Gap, Scottish Enterprise under its co-investment fund, and the University of Strathclyde’s Inspire Entrepreneurs’ Fund.
The company makes the blocks from recycled plastic and ships them in flat-packs that click open. They offer what are described as durable equivalents of concrete construction blocks.
Chief executive Andrew Vincent said: “The additional funding allows us to grow the business from general civilian use into potentially a Nato-wide supplier of troop protection. We have established Quickblock as an alternative to traditional materials in the construction sector and in pop-up events and we will also be expanding that area of the business.”
Alex Lusty at Equity Gap said: “It’s great to see Quickblock developing their innovative, sustainable technology to provide defence and security solutions. Equity Gap investors have been pleased to continue supporting the company as it scales up, enters new markets and creates high quality jobs.”
Anne Henderson, investment manager at the University of Strathclyde, said: “We are proud to invest in a Strathclyde Alumni start-up through our Strathclyde Inspire Entrepreneurs Fund. Strathclyde has a strong tradition of investing in innovative companies and Quickblock’s sustainable construction blocks have the potential to support the transition to a greener economy. We look forward to following and supporting the company’s next chapter as it expands and grows.”
