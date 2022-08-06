PLANS have been lodged for a major new adventure water park on the site of a historic brickworks site.

Daisy Park, which is part of the approved masterplan for Winchburgh led by Sir Tom Hunter, will sit adjacent to the Union Canal and the new marina in the heart of the Winchburgh community.

The designs for Daisy Park have been heavily influenced by the local community whose ideas "respect and reflect" the former Winchburgh brickworks as well as retaining major areas of biodiversity.

The park will also include a wild learning garden and viewing points across to the Forth bridges.

It is hoped Daisy Park will become a central meeting place for and provide connections across the whole of the community by footpaths and cycle paths.

Connecting directly onto the Union Canal, it can be easily used as a stop-off for those cycling the wider canal network.

John Hamilton, chief executive, Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “This isn’t just another new park for the community.

"Its design has been significantly influenced by the community too. The plans have been subject to extensive consultation and the proposals that are going in for approval reflect the feedback that we had from many Winchburgh residents.

"Some of the locals still remember the brickworks when it was operational and we know many of them are looking forward to seeing the old industrial site take on a new lease of life.”

The planning application can be viewed by searching for ‘daisy’ on the West Lothian Council planning portal. The extensive public consultation report detailing the full engagement and feedback activities are part of the submission.

As part of the plans, Winchburgh will welcome adventure waterpark operators, Wild Shore, to the site.

Wild Shore - which already operates in Dundee, Delamere (Cheshire), Liverpool and New Brighton – is set to develop a new facility within the park and create a major water-based visitor attraction.

The firm behind Wild Shore also operates Foxlake Adventures in East Lothian.

The park is set to become home to award-winning water adventure activities including cable wakeboarding, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming and for the first time in Scotland, a floating ropes course over water called Aqua Chimp. The facilities will also include changing rooms and a café.

Callum Mark, director, Wild Shore, said: “‘We are delighted that the planning application has been submitted. The community consultation has been an invaluable exercise in gaining a unique insight into the village’s history, exciting future and the strong community driving expansion and change.

"We have been blown away by the support the project has received and can’t wait to start working with local schools, youth groups, voluntary organisations and the wider community to create a truly special facility for Winchburgh and beyond.”

Wild Shore Winchburgh will manage the quarry water under a 30-year agreement with Winchburgh Developments.

Spanning 352 hectares, Winchburgh is one of the largest placemaking projects currently under way in the UK delivering at least 3,800 homes, improved transport links, employment opportunities, schools and outdoor spaces.