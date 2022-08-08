The lead up to Results day is never easy as parents, pupils and teachers prepare for those crucial long-awaited marks.
Every year, SQA Results Day is a point of tension and uncertainty for students so we have rounded up some of the most common questions so that the big day is no more stressful than it needs to be!
Whether you are wondering what time the results will come or you are wondering 'What's Next?', we have you covered.
We have done all the hard work for you - after exam season you've done enough! Good luck and congratulations for when those results arrive.
When is SQA exam results day 2022?
SQA Results Day takes place on Tuesday, 9 August 2022 this year.
This is when students will receive their certificate through the post.
Pupils who have signed up to MySQA portal will also get their results on August 9 by text or email depending on the preferences they gave.
You can sign into MySQA to view your qualification information here.
Text and email results are expected from 8 am onwards.
Regardless of whether the student has signed up to MYSQA or not, a physical copy of the certificate will be delivered that day.
The exam results come with a covering letter and certificate that outlines a summary and detailed record of the student's attainment.
It also comes with a Core Skills and SCQF profile which explains the level of the pupil's qualifications.
🟡Blog - What to expect on Results Day🟡— SQA (@sqanews) August 6, 2022
On Tuesday 9 August, thousands of learners will receive their #SQAresults
Read this blog for an overview of what to expect on the day, and support available as learners plan their next steps.https://t.co/Vxgk5qk5lP pic.twitter.com/d4ZtPo3CBK
What happens if you haven't received your SQA exam results?
If you are a pupil or parent/ guardian of a pupil that hasn't received those all-important grades as Results Day rolls around - don't fret!
You are not alone, in fact, you should contact your school or college and they will be able to look into this and help you further.
How were SQA exams marked this year?
Changes to the way National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers are marked were confirmed by the SQA earlier this year.
These changes “take into account disruption to learning caused by the global pandemic, will remain in place for the next academic year”.
The qualifications authority explained: “SQA made significant modifications to course assessments for National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher courses, and some National 3 and National 4 at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year to reduce the volume of assessment and ease the workload of learners, teachers and lecturers. These changes remained in place for the current 2021-22 year.”
The modifications came after consultations with teachers, lecturers, students as well as parents and carers.
When are SQA exam grade boundaries released?
The Exam grade boundaries are expected to be released on the same day as the exam results ( Tuesday, August 9).
We will be able to see the attainment statistics for the entire country but it will also be broken down by sex and centre type including Education Authority Schools, Independent Schools, and colleges.
SQA appeals process explained
Results Day is on Tuesday – the same day our free appeals service opens.— SQA (@sqanews) August 7, 2022
'Appeals 2022' guides covers what you need to know. Learners have been sent a paper copy, but you can also download it here👉 https://t.co/93p7clzSi8 | #SQAexams pic.twitter.com/jOvqBGXlZ2
It's August 9 and your results have arrived but you don't think that they are correct, then you can always look into appealing your grade.
Get in touch with your teacher who will be able to help advise on what you should do but the decision is ultimately yours.
If you decide to challenge your mark(s), you have the choice of submitting the appeal either directly to the SQA yourself or going through your teacher.
For more information about the SQA appeals process, visit the SQA website.
Health and wellbeing on SQA Results Day 2022
🟡Blog - top tips from Young Scot🟡— SQA (@sqanews) August 7, 2022
In the run up to #SQAresults, we’re sharing advice and resources to help support learners.
In our latest guest blog, @YoungScot share info and resources to help you deal with stress and plan your next steps.https://t.co/JyDVthy49d pic.twitter.com/2HIMToJfg5
You don't need us to tell you that exam season and the results aftermath is a nerve-wracking time which means it's more important than ever to check in and look after yourself
The SQA has issued some advice regarding student's mental health and wellbeing ahead of Results day, writing: "If you’re feeling stressed, worried or overwhelmed, talking to a trusted friend, family member, teacher or lecturer about how you’re feeling can be a good first step and make a big difference.
It has also shared some organisations that will be able to give you support during this tense time:
What's next after SQA Results day 2022?
If whatever the certificate or screen says leaves you wondering - What's Next? Then there is plenty of help on hand.
Skills Development Scotland’s Results Helpline is offering free and impartial advice on anything to do with your results and your future.
The helpline will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday August, 9 and Wednesday 10.
You will also be able to reach them between 9 am and 5 pm on August 11, 12, 15 and 17.
The Skills Development Scotland’s Results Helpline is 0808 100 8000.
You can also chat with the advisers through social media, including via LinkedIn and Twitter.
SQA Results Day and University Clearing
Preparation is key 🔑— UCAS (@ucas_online) August 7, 2022
If things don’t go to plan on results day, know that there's loads of options available to you.
Radio 1 presenter @katiethistleton, and our experts, share how you can prepare if things don't go to plan on results day.
Watch here👉 https://t.co/SFaLChQ3yH pic.twitter.com/2XRXHIUXTS
Applying to university through Clearing can feel a little complicated and overwhelming but there is plenty of guidance out there to help.
Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any available places they still have on their courses.
From 5 July – 18 October, you can apply for a course using Clearing if you’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.
There are a few conditions where you can use clearing including if you didn't meet the conditions of your offer, you didn't get any offers or any that you wanted to accept.
For more advice regarding Results Day and Clearing, visit the UCAS website.
SQA helpline you can call on SQA Results Day 2022
Once the results have sunk in, you might be looking for some additional support.
You can call the SQA helpline on 0345 279 1000 or fill out the candidate enquiry form via the SQA website.
This includes any questions that you might have about your results, UCAS Confirmation, University Clearing advice as well as if there is anything missing or wrong with your certificate.
