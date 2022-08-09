By Scott Wright
A SCOTTISH designer and manufacturer of musical accessories is looking to develop two new innovative products after landing a six-figure funding deal.
Noisy Clan is working to expand its range of accessories designed to make it easier for musicians of all ages and abilities to practice and perform music.
The company has secured £250,000 of working capital from Reward Finance Group, which will support the development of Grandstand, a music stand specifically designed for home use, and Decoder, a learning tool to assist with music theory. Grandstand launched on Kickstarter on August 2 and is available to pre-order, while Decoder will be available for sale direct and through online channels such as Amazon by October.
Noisy Clan was founded in 2019 by David Law, a product designer who has spent much of his career running businesses in Silicon Valley, California. These include what is said to be the most successful producer of cases for Apple devices.
Mr Law said: “Being able to access funds as and when we need them at this stage of the new product development process is vital, particularly to build market awareness, and that’s why we are extremely pleased with the funding provided by Reward. Brian Machray and the team really did go above and beyond, keeping us in the loop at all stages and even facilitating an initial 20% advance whilst the finer details of the agreement were being finalised.”
Mr Machray, business development director at Reward Finance Group, said: “We are really pleased to be able to support Noisy Clan, a fantastic new business with a bright future whose fresh ideas are already gaining popularity in their market. Through our Business Finance product, David and his team have a flexible working capital facility that will help them ensure short term financial demands need not be a barrier to realising their growth plans.”
Noisy Clan is bidding to build on the impact made by its award-winning Wee Stand product, an ultra-compact, easy to use carry music stand that has sold thousands of units in 47 countries.
