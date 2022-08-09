Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington sold 30 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 307p/kg to average 271p (+16p), while 18 beef-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 287p to average 253p (-9p). Fifty-one beef-bred, young bulls sold to 280p to average 234p (+2p), while 15 dairy-bred, young bulls peaked at 214p to average 186p (-11p).

In the cast ring 81 beef cows sold to 267p and averaged 189p (+5p) while 178 dairy types sold to 214p to average 149p (-5p). Fifteen cast bulls sold up to 210p and averaged 159p (-5p).

In the sheep ring 1,541 prime lambs sold to £155 and 352p/kg to average 263p (+11p).

Heavy cast sheep (157) peaked at £146 for a Texel to average £106 (-£4), while 87 light ewes sold to £90 to average £57 (-£4).

The firm also sold 73 clean cattle, 38 cast cattle, 2,065 prime lambs and 628 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Forty, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 300p/kg to average 276p (+5p), while 29 prime heifers peaked at 310p to average 280p (+1p). Four young bulls sold to 286p and averaged 232p.

Cast cows (33) peaked at £2,018 and 247p to average 204p (+6p), while five bulls sold to £1,754 and 169p to average 148p. In the sheep section a larger show of prime lambs this week peaked at £157 and 296p for Texels to average £116 (+£8) or 258p (+16p). Cast sheep sold to £171 for Texel tups and averaged £136 (-£3) for heavy ewes, while light ewes peaked at £127 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £101 (-£6).

Lawrie and Symington sold 39 prime cattle and 70 cast cows at Lanark yesterday. Fifteen beef-bred heifers sold to 302p/kg to average 282p (-2p), while five beef-bred bullocks peaked at 280p to average 270p (-2p). Twelve prime, dairy-bred bullocks peaked at 240p and averaged 226p (-4p). Seven young bulls sold to average 240p (n/c).

In the cast cattle section 33 beef cows averaged 180p (-6p), while 35 dairy cows levelled at 160 (-4p).

There were also 3,,233 prime lambs at Lanark yesterday that sold to £150 and 340p/kg to average 252p (+11p). Cast ewes (2,070) sold to £286 for a Texel to average £93 (-£2). There were 419 Blackface cast ewes in the sale that sold to £100.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,214 prime lambs and 985 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. Top prices for prime lambs were £140 for a pen of 12 Suffolks and 307p/kg for Beltex to average 246p/kg overall. Cast sheep eased in price this week but still peaked at £190 for a pair of Texel ewes and up to £162 for Suffolks and Beltex. Blackface ewes sold to £97.