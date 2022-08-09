A SCOTTISH energy contractor has hailed a major deal with a Swedish state-owned renewables giant.

Aberdeen-headquartered PD&MS Group has secured a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its European offshore wind portfolio for an undisclosed sum.

The contract, which also has options to extend for a further two-year period, will involve the Scottish-based international engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) specialist providing a wide range of support across the developer’s windfarms in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

PD&MS said the award underpins its “ever-growing position as a key supplier in O&M and inspection in the offshore wind sector”, and builds on the success of the safe and efficient delivery of several onshore and offshore wind projects for its clients including SSE Renewables and Moray East Offshore Windfarm.

PD&MS, now in its 20th year, is a multi-discipline EPCC contractor and has been delivering mid-value capital projects, O&M, general modifications, upgrade projects, late life asset management and decommissioning services across the energy sector.

It currently employs around 550 in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow , and Azerbaijan.

Thomas Barter, head of renewables business development at PD&MS said the firm is “thrilled that Vattenfall has recognised our highly transferable skills gained from years of successfully operating across oil and gas and other energy sectors and chosen us as one of their long-term service providers”.

He said: “This new contract solidifies PD&MS’ position as a key supplier for future wind developments, such as ScotWind and other future European projects.” PD&MS said its energy transition credentials have grown significantly in recent years.

The business has also acquired low carbon engineering specialists Synergie Environ and consultancy Optimus.

Mark Davidson, project director and energy transition leader at PD&MS, which is owned by private equity firm Inflexion after a secondary buyout in 2014, said the win is "testament to our team’s connected competencies which match the disciplines needed by offshore wind".