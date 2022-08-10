A SEAFRONT business situated close to Leven Links Golf Club in Fife has been put up sale as the deals market in the Scottish hospitality sector continues to heat up.
Buyers are being sought for the Forth Bay Guest House in Leven after it was “reluctantly” put on the market by its owner, who is pursuing other business interests.
Offers over £595,000 for the freehold concern are being sought for the property, a semi-detached three storey building that offers seven en-suite letting rooms, dining room, and first-floor communal lounge with sea views and a private garden.
The property includes owners’ accommodation on the ground floor, which includes a large double bedroom, private kitchen and bathroom.
Property agent Christie & Co said the guest house is “ideally positioned” in the seaside town of Leven with access to sandy beaches, golf course and family-friendly visitor attractions.
Tony Spence, senior hospitality agent at the firm, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a successful turnkey business in a popular seaside resort, which has built up a great reputation and boasts outstanding reviews on TripAdvisor, Google and Booking.com.
“The private vendor has owned the business for five years and is now reluctantly selling to focus on other business interests. During this time, the property has received significant investment and would not require any immediate capex to grow the business further.”
