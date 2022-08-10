PUBS and restaurant premises have seen “strong market interest” in Scotland in the first half of the year, according to a new agency review.

Christie & Co’s Pubs & Restaurants Mid-Year Review 2022 also found there is “no signs of this slowing down” in the market north of the Border.

It said: “The market remains buoyant for licensed businesses that possess the right fundamentals and are performing well.

“Buyers are also looking for opportunities with scope to develop existing trade, to capture an ever-evolving market and customer trends.

Demand is coming from both local and national operators who are keen to kick start their business as tourism picks up in major towns and cities.

“Scotland has also been of particular interest as buyers identify better value in comparison to other parts of the UK.

“Although there is slight uncertainty regarding staffing, inflation and rising energy costs, operators are enjoying healthy turnovers which is helping to balance operating costs eating into profits.”

Christie & Co cited the sale of La Piazza in Carluke which was sold for an undisclosed price to Taal Restaurant Ltd among its transactions in the period.

Seafront hotel seeking new owner

A SEAFRONT business situated close to Leven Links Golf Club in Fife has been put up sale as the deals market in the Scottish hospitality sector continues to heat up.

Buyers are being sought for the Forth Bay Guest House in Leven after it was “reluctantly” put on the market by its owner, who is pursuing other business interests.

​Danny Blanchflower and Mark Blyth: Have central banks overcooked their response to the rising rate of inflation?

LIKE everyone else it seems, the Bank of England is really worried about inflation. There is no denying its seriousness, especially for low-income households, which the UK has generated an abundance of over the last 40 years.

But is the supposed cure, a stiff set of interest rate rises, worse than the disease?

