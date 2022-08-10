PUBS and restaurant premises have seen “strong market interest” in Scotland in the first half of the year, according to a new agency review.
Christie & Co’s Pubs & Restaurants Mid-Year Review 2022 also found there is “no signs of this slowing down” in the market north of the Border.
It said: “The market remains buoyant for licensed businesses that possess the right fundamentals and are performing well.
“Buyers are also looking for opportunities with scope to develop existing trade, to capture an ever-evolving market and customer trends.
Demand is coming from both local and national operators who are keen to kick start their business as tourism picks up in major towns and cities.
“Scotland has also been of particular interest as buyers identify better value in comparison to other parts of the UK.
“Although there is slight uncertainty regarding staffing, inflation and rising energy costs, operators are enjoying healthy turnovers which is helping to balance operating costs eating into profits.”
Christie & Co cited the sale of La Piazza in Carluke which was sold for an undisclosed price to Taal Restaurant Ltd among its transactions in the period.
Seafront hotel seeking new owner
A SEAFRONT business situated close to Leven Links Golf Club in Fife has been put up sale as the deals market in the Scottish hospitality sector continues to heat up.
Buyers are being sought for the Forth Bay Guest House in Leven after it was “reluctantly” put on the market by its owner, who is pursuing other business interests.
Danny Blanchflower and Mark Blyth: Have central banks overcooked their response to the rising rate of inflation?
LIKE everyone else it seems, the Bank of England is really worried about inflation. There is no denying its seriousness, especially for low-income households, which the UK has generated an abundance of over the last 40 years.
But is the supposed cure, a stiff set of interest rate rises, worse than the disease?
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here