Farming

By Neale McQuistin

THE Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s latest analysis has taken a detailed look, for the first time, at the potential implications of the New Zealand trade deal on UK farming.

The in-depth analysis of New Zealand agricultural production and trade looks at the impact of it competing in the UK market. It also considers the limited opportunities presented for UK agri-food products in New Zealand.

The New Zealand trade agreement is the second major Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to be agreed post-EU exit after the one signed with Australia in 2021 – both major agricultural exporting nations. AHDB’s analysis – aimed at farmers, growers, policy makers, supply chain businesses and other agri-food stakeholders – looks at key products traded between the UK and New Zealand and the impact of the new FTA on the UK and other major players.

David Swales, AHDB head of strategic insight, said: “The New Zealand FTA represents another deal for the UK with a major agricultural exporting nation. Inevitably, these deals prompt debate in the industry with farmers wondering whether this presents yet another headache in the form of cheap imports to the UK market. With this very much in mind, we at AHDB have again taken a deep dive into the intricacies of the deal and produced evidence-based analysis of just what the opportunities and risks are for the agri-food sector. It’s clear that New Zealand farmers will benefit from this trade deal with UK farmers negatively impacted. Our analysis shows that the impact should be modest, but there are risks of a more substantive impact in scenarios where New Zealand’s trade with China is disrupted.”

AHDB, working with Harper Adams University, found the deal will offer limited opportunities for UK producers to export product to New Zealand ,and a limited threat to the supply to our domestic market in the short term as New Zealand focuses its attention on markets such as China.

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,574 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

The show of 1,378 lambs was the largest of the season and averaged 245p k/g or £106. Top prices were £150 for a pen of heavyweight Texels and 274p/kg for a pen of Beltex. Once again it was the well fleshed lambs that were easiest to sell with leaner Lambs being hard to cash.

Cast sheep were less money on the week although still easy to sell. Topping the trade was a pen of Cheviot tups which made £157. Top prices in the ewes were £142 for Texels with Mules to £114 and Blackfaces at £99.