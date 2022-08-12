THREE industry experts are set to join the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation board this summer.

Non-executive director of Scottish Golf Caroline Mansley, chief executive of Inspiring Scotland Celia Tennant, and Jason McGibbon, non-executive director of the Scottish National Investment Bank join the ESF board as trustees to "help drive the organisation forward in its mission to make Scotland the most entrepreneurial society in the world".

The "key" appointments will join a diverse board which already includes senior academic and business leaders including Colin Robertson, Mark Bamforth, Thairm Bio, and Richard Williams, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Heriot-Watt University).

Collectively, they will provide new areas of expertise to "not only grow ESF’s existing leadership development programmes but also create a wider impact on Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem" in alignment with Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

Sean McGrath, ESF chief executive, said: “The appointment of Caroline, Celia and Jason is an exciting milestone in our growth. Bringing their skills and international connections to bear along with the rest of our board can help us find, grow and connect even more transformational leaders in Scotland.”

Colin Robertson, chairman of the ESF board, said: “Having a range of expert voices in place will be essential in supporting ESF to grow the entrepreneurial talent that Scotland needs to prosper. I’m delighted to welcome Celia, Caroline and Jason to our board.”

Ms Mansley said: “I am delighted to join the team at Entrepreneurial Scotland, and support the executive board to continue uplifting entrepreneurship and shape the future talent pool for Scotland and beyond.”

Ms Tenant said: “Entrepreneurial Scotland does a fantastic job of unlocking the potential of young people and leaders from across Scotland. I’m excited to work alongside Sean and the board to drive further change to help shape entrepreneurial thinking and leadership within Scotland.”

Mr McGibbon said: “I’ve been a keen supporter of the [Entrepreneurial Scotland] foundation for many years, in particular, via their flagship Saltire Scholarship programme. Maximising Scotland’s entrepreneurial potential and developing high-performing networks to better support business scale-ups in this country has never been more important, so I’m delighted to be asked to join the Board to help maintain the impressive momentum ESF is building under Sean’s leadership.”

UK job vacancies hit record high for 2022

THE number of unfilled jobs across the UK reached the highest so far this year in the final week of July, according to figures released today by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC).

The group’s latest Labour Market Tracker put the number of active job adverts at 1.85 million as postings have slowly but steadily increased since mid-June.

Colin McLean: Can chief entrepreneur spark revival of Scotland’s economic fortunes?

CAN the arrival of Scotland’s first chief entrepreneur, announced last month by the Scottish Government, bring change?

The role is part of an ambitious national strategy for economic transformation, aiming to embed entrepreneurial thinking and skills in education and across the economy.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇