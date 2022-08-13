Edinburgh's £1 billion fund manager Bruce Stout has castigated central bankers for their belated response to rising inflation as "woefully inadequate" in the face of rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the first half of this year.

Writing in his review of the first half performance by abrdn's Murray International Trust, Mr Stout said growth, inflation, corporate profits and living standards all crumbled appreciably amid an "increasingly grudging realisation that there are no easy solutions to issues such as wage inflation, war in Ukraine, wanton interest rate policy, recession risks and the cost of living crisis".