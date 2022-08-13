WHEATLEY Group, the social housing giant, has agreed a £100 million deal with four major lenders to support its new-build programme.

The package includes a £50m revolving credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of Scotland and Nationwide Building Society plus a £50m loan from new lender Barclays.

“The new funding will allow us to build more much-needed affordable homes, help us tackle homelessness in our neighbourhoods and also give our tenants the opportunity to make the best start in life,” said finance chief Steven Henderson.