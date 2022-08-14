A SEAFRONT business has this week been put up sale as the deals market in the Scottish hospitality sector continues to heat up.
Buyers are being sought for the Forth Bay Guest House situated close to Leven Links Golf Club in Fife after it was “reluctantly” put on the market by its owner, who is pursuing other business interests.
Offers over £595,000 for the freehold concern are being sought for the property, a semi-detached three storey building that offers seven en-suite letting rooms, dining room, and first-floor communal lounge with sea views and a private garden.
The property includes owners’ accommodation on the ground floor, which includes a large double bedroom, private kitchen and bathroom.
Global office furniture giant MillerKnoll appoints exclusive dealer in Scotland
THE world’s largest office furniture company has chosen Tsunami Axis as its sole certified dealer in Scotland.
Renowned American design company MillerKnoll, created last year via Herman Miller’s $1.8 billion (£1.5bn) acquisition of US rival Knoll, has made Tsunami Axis one of its first few approved dealers in Europe. Headquartered in London, Tsunami Axis opened its first Scottish office in Edinburgh in 2010, followed by Glasgow in 2020.
New coach service bids to shake up Scottish travel sector
A NEW inter-city coach service has entered the Scottish market, promising cut-price fares and a greener mode of transport than cars and planes.
German-owned FlixBus launched its Scottish operation yesterday with a new daily service connecting Glasgow and Aberdeen, with ticket prices starting at 99p for the month of August.
Airline backs Scottish freeport plans
AN airline has backed plans for a green freeport in the Scottish Highlands, which it believes can provide a “key building block” in the drive to decarbonise the country’s air transport system.
Loganair said proposed large-scale green hydrogen production in the region will play a crucial role in establishing the range of national infrastructure needed for airlines to switch to clean, zero carbon fuels.
