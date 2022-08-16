A small Scottish technology firm is taking on the vast of Africa as the lead on an ambitious conservation project.
Glasgow-based start-up EOLAS Insight is providing artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery to help count elephants roaming a massive national park in Southern Mozambique. It has partnered with the Peace Parks Foundation on the project, which is receiving funding from the European Space Agency.
The work is based on previous projects run by EOLAS and NatureScot as part of the CivTech Accelerator Programme in 2020, which used similar techniques to monitor Scotland’s wild red deer.
“Technology can play a key role in tackling what is arguably the biggest challenge facing humankind – conservation and the climate crisis,” EOLAS managing director Doug McNeil said. “Detecting animals in satellite imagery will have its place in preservation projects of the future, and we are incredibly excited to be the first UK company to demonstrate this capability.”
Neighbouring Glasgow tech start-up Omanos Analytics is working with EOLAS on the African project. Omanos uses downstream satellite data analysis and one-the-ground intelligence to improve transparency and reduce risk around the social and environmental impacts of critical infrastructure projects.
It is hoped that this work will in future offer a greener and cheaper alternative to helicopter-based survey work. The data collected can be used to classify animals’ habits and identify potential risks such as the likelihood of wildfires, while also supporting counter-poaching efforts in remote areas.
“There are so many hugely powerful new technologies available for environmental professionals and ecologists, however, accessing these technologies can be a job in itself,” Mr McNeil said. “At EOLAS we want to take the complexity out of technology and provide invaluable information to our customers.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here