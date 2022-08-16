By Ian McConnell
LAW firm Levy & McRae has expanded its property team with three new recruits, including former Glasgow councillor Jon Findlay.
Mr Findlay, who has 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, joins the Scottish firm as legal director from Hamilton firm John Jackson & Dick. Levy & McRae said: “Jon has extensive experience in managing property portfolios for clients and represents a wide variety of investors, small and medium sized businesses, property developers, restaurateurs, and retailers. Jon combines this expertise with previous experience as a bailie and local councillor in Glasgow (2003 to 2017), playing a leading role in significant changes across a number of planning, educational, transport and employability sectors.”
Paul Kenneth, who has worked for McClure Naismith, Morton Fraser and Womble Bond Dickinson and has specialised in commercial work, real estate, finance and renewables, joins as a partner. Elaine McKinnon, a paralegal with around 30 years of experience in residential conveyancing and private-client work, is also joining the firm’s property team from Frederick & Co in Glasgow.
Bill Macreath, chairman of Levy & McRae, said “We are delighted to welcome Paul, Jon and Elaine to the firm. Since the acquisition of Giusti Martin in 2016, the firm has steadily grown its property offering and we have remained keen to build on...Stephen Giusti and Professor Leo Martin’s practice, combined with the traditional offering of Levy & McRae.”
Senior partner David McKie said: “Both Paul and Jon bring over 50 years of experience and multiple connections to the firm and allow us the opportunity to expand not only our existing client base, but also open new doors to areas of work. Elaine will work closely with Shirley Askew in our residential department, along with assisting Sandra Biggart and Frank McKnight in our private client team”.
Mr Kenneth said: “I am delighted to be joining Levy & McRae, a firm I have known through my career and which has a clear drive and vision to deliver the best possible service to its clients. I am confident that my experience will see not only expansion into new areas, but that I can provide a bespoke service to their existing clients in areas of work the firm did not undertake before”.
Mr Findlay said: “Levy & McRae is a firm I have admired throughout my career both in law and in public service and I am delighted to be joining at an exciting time for the business as they expand their operations both in their traditional base of Glasgow and now in the capital”
