PLANS for student housing at a site dating back to 1650 have been unveiled.

Alumno Group is holding a consultation around its plans to build a purpose-built student accommodation facility, with ground floor commercial use.

The development will include 188 student rooms set over seven storeys, with a mix of single bedrooms with shared kitchens and larger studio style bedrooms.

Facilities will include ground floor lounge are, study and social spaces, generous cycle storage provision, laundry and storage.

External amenity provision includes a rear landscaped courtyard and external terraces at roof level.

Alumno is part of Places for People, a property management, development and regeneration company based in the UK, which specialises in the design and development of accommodation for students.

It has worked with universities, colleges and other key stakeholders to provide homes for over 5,000 students across the including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

Alumno said: “The earliest date associated with Jock’s Lodge on historical maps is 1650. The original Jock’s Lodge was the first stop for the change of the horses of the original horse drawn stagecoach run on the Edinburgh to London journey.

"The historical character of the site was later dominated by Piershill Barracks to the east, established 1793 and the railway depot to the north. The site appears to always have had a mixture of small buildings and yards.

“The area surrounding the site is characterised by a mixture of typologies, Victorian tenements, inter-war tenements and two early 70s built office buildings.

“The characterful Victorian tenements of Wolsley Terrace are immediately opposite the site, composed predominantly of five storeys, with a richness of detail and relief that the proposals hope to draw from in terms of character.”

